Gavin Towers on Star Racing Ride | Interview

The amateur branch of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has a new recruit: Gavin Towers has been given a tryout of sorts. This has been news for a while, but watch as he discusses his successful debut.

Credit: Jamie Guida
Related:
Gavin Towers
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ironman MX
0 comments