Gavin Towers on Star Racing Ride | Interview Gavin Towers on Star Racing Ride | Interview Vital MX Play Again The amateur branch of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has a new recruit: Gavin Towers has been given a tryout of sorts. This has been news for a while, but watch as he discusses his successful debut. Credit: Jamie Guida Related: Gavin Towers Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Ironman MX Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 8/26/2023 5:38am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.