Garrett Marchbanks Talks 2024 Unadilla | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Garrett Marchbanks ‘wowed’ in his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki debut, as he narrowly missed the 250MX podium right out of the gate. Here, he discusses the rapid adaption to the KX250 and more at round nine of 2024 AMA Pro Motocross.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
