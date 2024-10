Day one at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is complete – what a day it was! The day included press conferences, a ballot, start practice and opening ceremonies to name but a few of the pre-race festivities. This video from today sums up the scenes from Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom. If you could not make it trackside, this is without doubt the next best thing and will offer a look at the great atmosphere.