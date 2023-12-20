FMF 4.1 RCT Full Exhaust System - 2024 KTM 450 SX-F | TESTED 2

Check out our thoughts on FMF's 4.1 RCT full titanium exhaust system aboard the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
Related:
FMF
Tested
2 comments

View replies to: FMF 4.1 RCT Full Exhaust System - 2024 KTM 450 SX-F | TESTED

c50 IMG 3145 1648499036
Brent
4 hours ago

No mention on what other mods are on the test bike- using an aftermarket ECU or a power flow filter cage, or all stock compnents?

was  the bike using pump gas or race fuel during the test? Cahuilla is at 4000 feet elevation, was the test conducted at closer to sea level also? 

all of those things can make a huge performance difference just by themselves, I love FMF stuff, but I would like to see a more in-depth test using stock and aftermarket components to get the most usable power out of this motorcycle. 
 