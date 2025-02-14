First Laps | 2025 Detroit Supercross

Detroit’s Ford Field hosts round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend! Chance Hymas, Max Anstie and a gaggle of privateers hit the track for the first time in this raw video from press day.

Credit: Sean Ogden
