First Laps | 2024 Texas

The SuperMotocross World Championship has waltzed into Texas' Motor Speedway for the first time. The fast-paced layout and deceiving dirt has caused most to vent their frustrations. How does the battleground look ahead of the penultimate round of the 2024 season? Watch the 'first laps' from free practice to gain a better understanding of what the riders will face.

Chase Sexton topped 450SMX free practice, just as he did at last week's event, and Pierce Brown posted the quickest lap in 250SMX. Qualification will start at 08:20am CDT on Saturday, September 13. The live broadcast will start at 01:30pm EDT, with the first main event set to launch at 02:04pm EDT.