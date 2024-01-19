First Laps | 2024 San Diego Supercross First Laps | 2024 San Diego Supercross Vital MX Play Again Bikes have hit the track inside of San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium! Get a preview of what's to come with a look at the on-track action from press day, featuring stars like Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence. Credit: Sean Ogden Related: Eli Tomac Jett Lawrence 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Insta Hub Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 1/19/2024 6:19pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.