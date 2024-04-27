First Laps | 2024 Philadelphia Supercross

Bikes have hit the track here in Philadelphia! Get a preview of what's to come with a look at the on-track action from Monster Energy Supercross' press day sessions. Philadelphia is new to the schedule and the dirt has perplexed some…

Credit: Seder Martin
