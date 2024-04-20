First Laps | 2024 Nashville Supercross

2024 Monster Energy Supercross arrives in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 14th round of the current term. Heavy overnight rain left Feld Motorsports' track crew scrambling this morning, but the circuit has already come around and conditions are similar to the hard pack of last year. This will certainly be the most compact soil that the riders have faced since Glendale, round six, and that will pose a superb challenge. Remember that Jett Lawrence has stated that his starts are not quite as effective on hard-pack tracks.