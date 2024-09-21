First Laps | 2024 Las Vegas

The SuperMotocross World Championship Finals have started at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan struck first in the free practice sessions that were run today, Friday, although those times do not count for anything in the grand scheme of things. How did the circuit shape up during those sessions this afternoon? Watch the action in this video from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Qualification begins at 04:00pm EST on Saturday, September 21, with the 'Race Day Live' program set to start at 04:30pm EST. The first 250SMX moto will start at 10:00pm EST.