First Laps | 2024 Denver Supercross

The first track action from a dry, but windy, Empower Field at Mile High. Honda HRC's duo, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, headlined the press activities and star in this video from the pre-race festivities. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire and Honda HRC's Jo Shimoda are also featured heavily. Riders only tackled half of the layout, as is the norm during press day.