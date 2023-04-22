First Laps | 2023 East Rutherford Supercross First Laps | 2023 East Rutherford Supercross Vital MX Play Again Bikes have already hit the track in the confines of the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, so how will the track look for tonight's racing? Watch some raw laps from press day in the city. Credit: Sean Ogden Related: Eli Tomac Hunter Lawrence Jett Lawrence Ken Roczen Justin Barcia Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 4/22/2023 6:19am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.