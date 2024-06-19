First Impressions | 2025 Honda CRF250R 1

The newest generation Honda CRF250R is now here! It's not quite revolutionary as much as it's evolutionary from the prior model. Dive in to get our first impressions.

Credit: Sean Ogden
Related:
First Impressions
Insta Hub
1 comments

View replies to: First Impressions | 2025 Honda CRF250R

A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
13 minutes ago

The shroud as a more classic look spaces it out and lets you grab on but was there any special fairing intention to have the fins cool things or are your knees in the way and/or does it cause the radiator heat coming out warm your legs?  It’s more of a slice than some years in the past with a big gaps like in the 90’s between shroud logos.  It’s a familiar white Honda seat logo but looks kinda funny now next to such a huge exhaust from farther away.  I like the front fenders with something to look at compared to some years when the bike was just a plain red monster.  I tore off my old bike shroud logos and went with similar white decals that keeps it dressy and classy like with the old white Honda wing they had.  I had no idea you could eval that much in 1 session and they didn’t cut out the video only showing parts of clips so that was helpful to see the bike riding legit like you described.  When they first came out with the electric people didn’t have the guts to show much footage.  I could easily follow what you were saying with a comparison instead of just explaining.

1