On the most recent episode of the Pulp MX Show, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac goes into depth on a few topics we've been quite curious about. Tomac goes into a bit of detail about a recent ankle injury he's been keeping under wraps and how it's effected him on the bike. An injury that he picked up at home practicing, around Daytona time, and how it kept flaring up as he continued to push through it until he finally took a more direct approach by limiting his riding during the week. After that he breaks down how he got his starts back. Breaking down changes in body positions he tried, trying start maps, and just trying everything to get his starts back like he had in 2023. There's also some great insight he shares on rhythm lane options, picking a rhythm that wasn't neccisarly the fastest option but was more consistent due to being a combination that lacked ruts due to other riders being on such different combination. He also shares his opinion on the nine whoop limit that Feld has enacted on the track builders Dirt Wurx for 2024, stating he's against it and stating it's limiting elite riders from being truly elite.