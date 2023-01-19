Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis | RAW Supercross

It's been pouring rain in SoCal but we were able to hunt down Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis. Enjoy the raw sounds of these two putting in the work!

Credit: Dylan Kelley
