East Rutherford Prep Video | Star Racing Compound

Haiden Deegan, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie, Dean Wilson and more spin laps as they prepare for round fourteen of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross in East Rutherford.

 

Credit: Sean Ogden
