Dylan Ferrandis' First Day with Phoenix Honda 10

The last major piece of the 2024 Silly Season puzzle has been put in place. Dylan Ferrandis has spent his first day with Phoenix Honda...and we were on hand to document it.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
10 comments

OneFiftyFive
1 day ago

I hope this works out well for him. Nothing better than being 100% confident and happy with your equipment.


Zundapp125
1 day ago

Great move by Phoenix Racing!  Would rather see him on Beta, but man he is a top 5 guy for sure :-)

devotid
1 day ago

Vive La France!

My threat to cancel my Peacock account was a little harsh... but it got results! Haha In all seriousness. Moto is BETTER with Dylan. 


Matt NZ
1 day ago

Reading between the lines of a few articles on this - he test rode a Honda ( privately ) , really liked it and then was wanting a Honda team deal. 

That ring true? 