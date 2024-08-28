Does Haiden Deegan Want To Race The MXoN? Does Haiden Deegan Want To Race The MXoN? Vital MX Play Again On a recent episode of the MotoXpod Show Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan talked about racing MXdN, podium interviews and mind games, Ironman and the finish line double, and much more. Credit: Vital MX Related: MotoXPod Haiden Deegan Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Motocross of Nations Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 8/28/2024 6:01am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.