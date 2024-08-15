Does Christian Craig Still Have the Passion to Race? | Christian Craig Interview

On a recent episode of the MotoXpod Show Rockstar Husqvarna's Christian Craig discusses his season, recovering from his injury, if he still has a passion for racing, his future, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
