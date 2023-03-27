Dean Wilson on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Dean Wilson on Seattle | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Dean Wilson is still searching for a top ten finish in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. '15' was so close in Seattle, as he discusses in this Vital MX interview. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Dean Wilson Seattle Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 3/27/2023 1:52pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.