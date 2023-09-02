Coty Schock | 343 Days Later 2

Phoenix Racing Honda's Coty Schock hasn't gone racing in 343 days and during that time, life has been rough for the Delaware native. Dive in and hear his story.

Credit: Dylan Kelley
avatar
mutton
1 minute ago

Very cool. But if we get more and I root for every underdog....then they going to end up competing with each other! Love this content. 