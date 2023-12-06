Cooper Webb on Thunder Valley | Vital MX Interview

Cooper Webb is having a nice start to his 2023 Pro Motocross campaign, especially considering where his expectations were at just days before the opener. Webb breaks down his second podium in succession in this interview with Lewis Phillips.
We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
Five lucky people will be selected at random to win a Vital MX t-shirt.