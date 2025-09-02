Cooper Webb on Tampa | Vital MX Interview Cooper Webb on Tampa | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb gained valuable momentum and points at the fifth round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Tampa, Florida. Here, he talks about that. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Cooper Webb 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tampa Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 2/9/2025 2:28pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.