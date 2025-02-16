Cooper Webb on: Ken Roczen's History, Red Flags | Interview

PostRace

Cooper Webb of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team is the fifth 450SX winner in six rounds; he was triumphant at Detroit's stop of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The path that Webb took to his first win of the season – one that helped him draw level with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton in the 450SX championship battle – was oddly familiar to all. Webb stalked Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki's Ken Roczen for the duration, before pouncing late and confirming his position.

Following the post-race festivities, Webb was available for a brief discussion about how comfortable the role of 'hunter' was in the 450SX main event and the differences that he can see in Roczen's approach to combat. Webb, typically outspoken, was frank in his review of the 250SX East main event, where a red flag robbed Max Anstie (also of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) of the victory.

Detroit, Michigan, marked Webb's 26th 450SX win in his 128th start. With four podiums in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he is tied with Ken Roczen for the most trophies in the current campaign.