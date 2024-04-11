Cooper Webb joins FLY Racing

FLY Racing is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Cooper Webb! The five-time champion will lead the way for FLY Racing's 2025 lineup, featuring the Formula S helmet. "I'm pumped to be joining the FLY Racing family," said Webb. "Together, we share many of the same values. The passion that both FLY and WPS bring to motocross, supercross, and the entire powersports industry is something I've admired throughout my career. Right away, I was blown away by the fit, performance, and quality of the gear. Every day, I strive to be a better version of myself on and off the racetrack and it's satisfying to have a group of people behind me who are just as committed."

Webb's partnership with FLY Racing signals a landmark moment in the trajectory of the Idaho-based brand. "Cooper Webb is known for his tenacity and desire to win at any cost. His championship mindset and no-compromise attitude align perfectly with FLY Racing’s future," said Anthony Armsby, Sr. Director of Marketing for WPS.

Webb will debut with FLY Racing at the Paris Supercross this November, immediately followed by an appearance down under at the Aus X Open in Melbourne. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global to keep up with @cooperwebb2 and all of the other FLY Racing athletes as they chase championships worldwide.