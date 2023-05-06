Cooper Webb on Hangtown | Vital MX Interview

Cooper Webb was a late entry for 2023 Pro Motocross and so expectations were fairly low. Webb has impressed and shown potential though, so he is far ahead of schedule. That's explained in this interview from Hangtown.
