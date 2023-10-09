Cooper Webb on Charlotte | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb takes us through his first race back with Yamaha, racing in front of his hometown crowd, and what he needs to work on before Chicago.

Credit: Michael Lindsay / Sean Ogden
Related:
Cooper Webb
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
SuperMotocross World Championship
Supercross Post-Race
Interview
0 comments