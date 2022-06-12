Christian Craig - Supercross Aboard His New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna | RAW

Check out Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Christian Craig ripping some raw laps aboard his new race machine. What's your thoughts on how Craig looks on the new 450?
Credit: Dylan Kelley
Related:
Christian Craig
RAW
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Related

0 comments