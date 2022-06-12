Christian Craig - Supercross Aboard His New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna | RAW Christian Craig - Supercross Aboard His New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna | RAW Vital MX Play Again Check out Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Christian Craig ripping some raw laps aboard his new race machine. What's your thoughts on how Craig looks on the new 450? Credit: Dylan Kelley Related: Christian Craig RAW Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing ML512 12/6/2022 8:57pm Related Antonio Cairoli is Stateside! RAW Laps from Perris Raceway 17 Malcolm Stewart Injured? No Outdoors in 2022 | RJ Hampshire to the 450 Class! - Rumormill 3 Ryan Dungey - RAW from the 2022 Fox Raceway National Press Day 4 Jeremy Martin to ClubMX? Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson to Join Star? - RUMORMILL 3 Chad Reed's St. Louis HOT LAP Aboard His 2004 Championship YZ250 Two Stroke 5 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.