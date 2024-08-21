Christian Craig Returning to Star Yamaha? How this Could Shape Haiden Deegan's Move to 450s
Rumor_Mill
Welcome back to another episode of rumormill! This week we discuss Christian Craig returning to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, what his role is beyond racing, what Star's entire 2025 lineup looks like, and how this could all shape Haiden Deegan's 450 future?
