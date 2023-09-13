Chase Sexton Wins Charlotte | Vlog

Chase Sexton's vlog from the first stop of the SuperMotocross World Championship (or playoff one to use the real terminology) includes a great look behind the scenes at the historic event. Sexton has enjoyed a brilliant year and yet one could argue that Charlotte was his strongest individual race so far – he was just impeccable as he stormed to 1-1 scores. Now, will the form continue when double points are on the table in Chicago this weekend? Time will tell.

"I definitely had a point to prove after the outdoor season; I was pretty disappointed with it," Sexton said in a post-race statement. "I was really happy when I got back on supercross testing because I felt like I picked up right where I left off. It calmed my nerves and let me focus on my riding. My preparation was good, and I was confident coming into today that I was going to be good. I know when I'm comfortable that I should be winning races. We are not done yet–two more races to go, so let's keep this thing rolling."