Pundits were desperate to push an unfavorable narrative upon Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's new recruit, Chase Sexton, in the off-season, but he has negated that and sits on an advantage of seven points in the premier division. A calm victory in the San Francisco Bay Area is the reason for that – he tackled conditions that rendered some useless with real maturity. Here, he discusses exactly that.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
avatar
Matt NZ
36 minutes ago

Nothing quiet like a full on mudder to make you appreciate a dry, fun track. 

Lets hope its the only one until we hit outdoors. 

Well done Chase. 