Chase Sexton Talks San Francisco | Interview
PostRace
Pundits were desperate to push an unfavorable narrative upon Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's new recruit, Chase Sexton, in the off-season, but he has negated that and sits on an advantage of seven points in the premier division. A calm victory in the San Francisco Bay Area is the reason for that – he tackled conditions that rendered some useless with real maturity. Here, he discusses exactly that.
Credit:
Michael Lindsay
View replies to: Chase Sexton Talks San Francisco | Interview