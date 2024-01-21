Chase Sexton Talks San Diego | Vital MX Interview Chase Sexton Talks San Diego | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Chase Sexton recounts a difficult night in San Diego, where just about everything went wrong. There were some positive signs to extract from Snapdragon Stadium though. That's discussed in this. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Chase Sexton San Diego 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 1/21/2024 12:25pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.