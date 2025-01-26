PostRace

Chase Sexton, the winner of round one of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has missed the podium on successive weekends, but believes that there are positives to take from his fourth place at Anaheim 2. In this interview, which has become some sort of a tradition, Sexton covers his ride and a gaggle of the most random topics, providing a different look at the mentality of an elite rider.

Lewis Phillips—Vital MX: The main event had some good bits and some not-so-good bits. The result wasn’t bad, but you could have had more. I don’t know if we’re being positive, so tell me where you’re at with this.

Chase Sexton: Yeah. It wasn’t great, but fourth is better than last weekend. I didn’t ride great, but I was riding the pace fairly easily. Then, halfway through, I started getting sketchy in the whoops, which set me back. Towards the end I started making a charge and got to the back of Jason (Anderson) and couldn’t make a pass. He knows where to put his back to be unable to pass him. To be honest, I was under the weather coming into this weekend. From Tuesday night after riding until yesterday, I was in bed. I was really sick. Everyone has had it, and it’s been gnarly. I’m thankful it’s over. I’m at the tail-end of it but really tired. Now, I will get healthy and be ready for the Triple Crown.

Vital MX: Did you feel the sickness during the main event, or was it not a factor?

Chase: I just felt flat, fatigued. I wasn’t coughing up a lung or anything. I don’t know if you know the feeling.

Vital MX: Well, I almost died myself a couple of weeks ago, so…

Chase: You didn’t have to race a twenty-minute main event.

Vital MX: You don’t know what I do in my free time.

Chase: That’s true. As I said, I felt fatigued. I felt like I was asleep while riding. It wasn’t a good combo, but we got through it. It’s positive. We have another west coast race, and then we go east. I’m ready to get out of this dry air. The dust and dry air combo out here lately has been unbelievable. There has been so much wind at the practice track. I’m ready to go home.

Vital MX: Does the dry air make a difference to you as a person?

Chase: No, it’s just annoying. It’s been so windy going to the track the last few days we almost can’t ride. It’s been like 20 mph with 40 mph gusts. It’s gnarly, and the tracks have been dry. I’m not a desert person. I grew up in the Midwest, with trees and humid weather.

Vital MX: Was it tough to get your head in the game while you sat on the line for the main event due to fatigue?

Chase: I was better in the main event than the heat race. I was in la la land at the gate in the heat race. I was out of it. The rain in the main helped me get locked in. That was like Illinois; “we’re back.”

Vital MX: Your initial jump over the gate for the heat and main starts wasn’t great. Is there something to that? Do you know why?

Chase: The main event start was good, but I spun like a crazy person in the slick stuff.

Vital MX: This would be the initial jump out of the gate.

Chase: No, I spun on the dirt. My jump was decent. I wouldn’t say it was a Prado start.

Vital MX: Where are you mentally? Are you still stoked, and do you feel this is going in a good direction? Or are you questioning some stuff now?

Chase: No, I’m good. I’m ready for next weekend. I just need to get healthy and get back to Anaheim 1 mentality. Last weekend I was there but I had a horrible first lap. This week was a mess, I was in bed which was depressing. I’m good now, but if you’d seen me this week you would have said, “This guy is not racing this weekend.”