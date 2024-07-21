Chase Sexton Talks 2024 Washougal | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton continues to dominate the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross series, but it's been far from easy. A lot happened at Washougal, round eight, and he discusses all of that here. There's some lighthearted fun as well.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Related:
Chase Sexton
2024 Pro Motocross
Washougal MX
0 comments