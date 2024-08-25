Chase Sexton Talks 2024 Ironman | Vital MX Interview
Chase Sexton concluded a superb AMA Pro Motocross campaign with 1-1 scores at the season finale, his home race at Ironman, and left the facility with another number one plate to add to his collection. Here, in a candid and different chat to the norm, Sexton reflects on a terrific day and tackles some rather random topics as well. Enjoy an alternative look at the champ's entertaining personality.
Credit:
Lewis Phillips
