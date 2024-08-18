Chase Sexton Talks 2024 Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview Chase Sexton Talks 2024 Budds Creek | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Chase Sexton is on quite the roll at the moment. Although Budds Creek, round 10 of 2024 AMA Pro Motocross, featured some mistakes, he put in an incredible charge in moto two to underline his current form. Here, he covers a wide variety of topics. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Chase Sexton Budds Creek MX Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 8/18/2024 12:59pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.