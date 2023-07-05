Chase Sexton Talks 2023 Denver | Vital MX Interview Chase Sexton Talks 2023 Denver | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Denver, the penultimate round of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, was a massive night for Chase Sexton in every sense. How did he react to the news that Eli Tomac is out and the title is in his grasp? Lewis Phillips checked in for his reaction. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Chase Sexton Denver 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 5/7/2023 1:12pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.