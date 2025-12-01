Chase Sexton on Supercross Win | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Chase Sexton silenced doubts and internal questions at round one of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross via a dominant main event win. Not only did he take the early championship lead, but he also showed impressive pace in practice and was better positioned to tackle the racetrack aboard his KTM 450 SX-F.

Here, in a post-race interview that covers a variety of topics, he discusses all of that, the need for a mental switch and how he made his improvements so effective.