Chase Sexton on Southwick | Vital MX Interview Chase Sexton on Southwick | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Chase Sexton is taking the necessary steps to get back to where he belongs, that being the top of the podium. There were clear improvements at Southwick. How did he feel about the ride? Jamie Guida caught up with him. Credit: Jamie Guida Related: 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Southwick Chase Sexton Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 7/9/2023 2:08pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.