Chase Sexton at KTM's Launch | Vital MX Interview

Chase Sexton enters 2024 Monster Energy Supercross as a prominent figure – he'll clench the rather bold number one plate that so many of his peers seek. That is not to say that '1' does not have a point of his own to prove, however, as the move to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will inevitably prompt some moments of confusion. The unknown is not something that frightens him though: That much is clear in this exclusive interview from the squad's launch party in Southern California. Lewis Phillips poses many topical points to the current champion and dives into the finer details of changing colors.