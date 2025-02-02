Chase Sexton on Glendale | Vital MX Interview

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton is the first repeat winner of the season and back in control of the 450SX red plate! Here, in a loose chat with Lewis Phillips, he reflects on his day and some other random topics.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
