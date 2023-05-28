Chase Sexton Dissects 2023 Fox Raceway | Vital MX Interview

Chase Sexton, the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross champion, started his Pro Motocross campaign in fine form with 2-2 scores. It did take him a little while to get into gear though, so what was the root of that? Listen in as tells all to Lewis Phillips.
