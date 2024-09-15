Chase Sexton on 2024 Texas | Vital MX Interview 5

PostRace

Another very honest discussion with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton in the wake of the second SuperMotocross World Championship playoff at Texas Motor Speedway. Dive deep into the mind of a professional athlete, and the crushing pressure that comes with that, in this lengthy chat, which takes you behind the scenes like never before. Lewis Phillips hosts.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
Matt NZ
4 minutes ago

When does it become the riders responsibility to, 1 - be able to understand exactly what is going on with the bike and how changes will affect it, 2 - relay that to the team in a way that everyone understands and can interpret, and 3 - if you cant do 1 and/or 2 , ask what is required of yourself to make 1 and 2 happen. 

He didn't/couldn't get what he wanted at Honda, doesn't seem to be getting what he wants at KTM. He is ragging the bike and team pretty hard.  I hear a seat on a Suzuki may be free so that's an option I guess.... 

 

lappedrider
2 hours ago

I appreciate Chase being forthcoming, but its hard for me to be a fan when his choice of words seems to show so little respect for how hard his team is working for him. 

1
lappedrider
2 hours ago

100% perception, and perhaps completely unfair. Chase is an amazing rider, and he seems like a great guy in casual interviews, but when it come to the bike and the team, I don't hear much gratitude for the efforts being made. and I am fully ready to admit I could be wrong. 

1
CEMX182
2 hours ago

Right on, I greatly admire / respect your stance in that. To that, definitely worth always taking every rider x team relationship with that grain of salt. I can only speak from personal experience, & to it - I hold a lot of reservations regarding the management / staff at KTM NA. Perception certainly can be far from reality.