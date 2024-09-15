Chase Sexton on 2024 Texas | Vital MX Interview
Another very honest discussion with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton in the wake of the second SuperMotocross World Championship playoff at Texas Motor Speedway. Dive deep into the mind of a professional athlete, and the crushing pressure that comes with that, in this lengthy chat, which takes you behind the scenes like never before. Lewis Phillips hosts.
Credit:
Lewis Phillips
