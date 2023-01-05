Chase Sexton on 2023 Nashville | Vital MX Interview Chase Sexton on 2023 Nashville | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Chase Sexton has reached a turning point of sorts, it seems, as he has been rock solid since 2023 Monster Energy Supercross returned from the Easter break. In this Vital MX interview, Sexton discusses his most recent victory and the progress. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Chase Sexton Nashville Insta Hub Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 5/1/2023 12:31pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.