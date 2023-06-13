Chance Hymas on Thunder Valley | Vital MX Interview

Chance Hymas was rather solid to start 2023 Pro Motocross, but he broke through in a massive way at round three in Colorado. Hymas reflects on that, as well as past decisions, in this interview with Lewis Phillips.
