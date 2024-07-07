Chance Hymas Talks 2024 RedBud | Vital MX Interview

Team Honda HRC's Chance Hymas speaks to us about his first career overall win, the atmosphere of RedBud, setup changes that have led to speed and comfort on the track, and more.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
