Cameron McAdoo on Indianapolis | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Monster Energy Supercross' 250SX East class has hit its stride: Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle are locked into an intense duel that is set to go down to the wire. Here, Cameron McAdoo discusses his first win in two years and the emotions that went along with such an incredible feat. It is no secret that he has a new appreciation for his craft and is attempting to 'soak it all in' as he embarks on a journey to the very top of the sport. The fact that he was one of the few riders to appear for post-race media duties speaks to that newfound respect.

Additionally, McAdoo discusses the fractured tibia that he is racing with. The injury was sustained in that first turn crash in Detroit, Michigan, and so he has logged 2-2-2-1 scores with that significant ailment. Incredible, no? The upcoming break should serve him well and ensure that he can come out swinging when the series resumes in Foxborough in just shy of a month. Two points is his advantage at the top of the 250SX East championship standings in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series.