Cooper Webb and Cade Clason tangled in an unfortunate incident at round 10 of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross inside of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. The crash occurred when Clason, who was racing in his fourth main event of the season, stumbled as Webb approached to lap him. The kerfuffle demoted Webb to eighth in the first main event – he eventually rebounded to claim fifth overall on the night. Clason, on the other hand, faced a mental battle of his own as he raced to 15-17-17 scores for 17th overall on the night.

In this Vital MX interview that was conducted at the end of the night, Clason admitted that the Webb incident played on his mind whilst he was getting lapped in the other main events. It is, of course, worst-case scenario to take points from a title contender. There was still cause for Clason to celebrate though, as Indianapolis marked his fourth main event of the season. '81' started with the season with such promise but has found himself in a slump for the last two months. Indianapolis put that right and helped him climb up to 26th in the Monster Energy Supercross championship standings – he is just 14 points from a ranking inside of the top 20.