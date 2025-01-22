Biggest Off-Season Hurdle? | Supercross Question of the Week Biggest Off-Season Hurdle? | Supercross Question of the Week Vital MX Play Again What Was Your Biggest Hurdle During the Off-Season? That question was posed to various stars in the Monster Energy Supercross paddock. Credit: Vital MX Related: Jason Anderson Hunter Lawrence Joey Savatgy Vince Friese Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Darksidemx3 1/22/2025 8:05am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.