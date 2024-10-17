Behind the Curtain | 2025 Yamaha YZ450F

We recently talked to Yamaha Engineer Steven Vincent and Yamaha Testing Technician Travis Preston about some of the changes on the 2025 Yamaha YZ450F, communicating with Yamaha of Japan, testing and developing, and more.

Credit: Vital MX
Related:
Yamaha Motor USA
Travis Preston
Steven Vincent
2025 Yamaha YZ450F
0 comments